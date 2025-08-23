A Calderdale train station could be busier over the next month while Huddersfield’s station is shut.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse will be the main interchange point for customers travelling to and from Huddersfield while Huddersfield Train Station is closed between Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, September 28.

The closure is so that work can take place on the multi-billion-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this period, there will be no train services through Huddersfield station.

Work is getting underway at Huddersfield Train Station

The railway will also be closed between Berry Brow, Stalybridge and Heaton Lodge Junction, affecting train services to and from Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, and York.

After the month-long closure, the station will operate using only half of its platforms for the following 18 months as part of the ongoing works.

Rail bosses say plans are in place to ensure that the 5,000 passengers estimated to use Huddersfield station each day are kept on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, major projects and TRU director at TransPennine Express, said: “It’s really key for us that customers know that we’re still open for business and we want to connect people in Huddersfield on their daily journey whether they’re going to Leeds or to Manchester.

“Whether they choose to get to Brighouse by their own means because maybe they live towards that direction or whether they use our rail replacement services to link into Brighouse in about 15 minutes, it’s really important that customers know they can still make their journey by rail.

“We’re going to do a huge amount of work during the closure. We know it’s disruptive to customers but it’s there to improve the railway and make it more reliable.”