How Northern is preparing for the return of train passengers in Calderdale

In the past 12 months alone the train operator has introduced its fleet of new trains, completed the refurbishment of its older trains and delivered millions of pounds worth of improvements at stations, including the installation of more than 600 ticket machines and improved accessibility features.

Mark Powles Customer and Commercial Director at Northern, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’ve used the past year to deliver a much-improved network for them to return to.

“Research has shown almost 80 percent* of people are expecting to return to offices when restrictions are lifted and those who use our services to get to work will undoubtedly notice some significant enhancements.”

Train operator is preparing to welcome back more passengers

Northern is also taking extra care to ensure its trains and stations are as clean as possible for its customers.

More than 600 dedicated cleaning staff are working on trains and at stations with a particular focus on touch points (tables, buttons and toilets). Face coverings are mandatory (aside from those with specific exemptions) on all trains and at stations.

Mr Powles added: “We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers. We’ve invested in more cleaning staff than ever before and our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff by reducing the potential risk of transmission.

“Our message to our customers is clear. Whether you are returning to rail for the first time, have travelled with us recently but are returning to a commute, or are a key worker who has travelled with us consistently during the pandemic, you can travel with Northern with confidence.”