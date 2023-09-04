How to get train tickets for as low as 50p, £1 and £2 in Northern flash sale

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday, September 7. Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you.

"Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel.