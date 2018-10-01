How you can shape the future of Halifax railway station

The opportunity has arisen for people to have their say about the future of Halifax Rail Station and to help shape major improvement plans.

Early designs for a major upgrade of Halifax Rail Station were approved by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet earlier this year.

Plans are progressing well and the project is working towards submitting an outline business case for funding to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in 2019.

How Halifax station gateway could look in the future



To ensure that plans meet the needs of people using the station and addresses the issues facing those who currently don’t or can’t, a survey will be available from today (October 1) which aims to understand what people do and don’t like about the existing station and its facilities.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Around two million people use Halifax Rail Station every year. It’s the gateway to the town and often the first place seen by visitors.

“The planned major upgrade of the station and the surrounding area will not only improve the look of the station and people’s travel experience, but also boost the local economy by increasing investment, jobs and tourism.

“We want to make sure that designs meet the needs of the people using the station, so I’d urge people to take part in this survey and help us shape our plans.”

The short survey will be available here and at the station’s ticket office. It asks how frequently people use the station and for people’s thoughts on the current facilities and what could be improved.

The feedback from the survey will be used to help shape the project, focusing on the areas that current users and potential users find the most important.

The transformation of Halifax Rail Station is part of the Council’s work to invest in transport infrastructure using the Leeds City Region’s £1 billion West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

The fund is being invested over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York, designed to create around 20,000 new jobs and add £2.4 billion a year to the economy by the mid-2030s.