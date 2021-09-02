Iconic luxury train is set to pass through Hebden Bridge

. The Northern Belle. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will be travelling from Shropshire to York and Harrogate on Saturday, September 18.

But a spokesman urged rail enthusiasts and photographers to stay safe

He said: “We know that people love to see the train and take pictures.

“However safety comes first, so please take care and don’t trespass on the track or railway property.”

A heritage diesel locomotive will haul the seven distinctive umber and cream 1950s-style Pullman carriages.

Actor Bill Nighy described the train as “the Grand Duchess of Luxury Travel” after it featured on Channel 5’s “Most Scenic Railway Journeys,

It is scheduled to pass through Hebden Bridge at 8pm on September 18, Hall Royd Junction at 8.06 and then Todmorden at 8.07.

The Northern Belle will make several trips from Yorkshire stations during the autumn, including steam-hauled journeys over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.