Iconic steam locomotive 'Sir Nigel Gresley' spotted by Courier readers on its journey through Calderdale
An iconic steam train has been spotted passing through Calderdale.
By dominic brown
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The locomotive number 4498 “Sir Nigel Gresley” was photographed by Courier readers in Todmorden and Brighouse on its way through the borough.
Mike Halliwell captured the train on camera in Brighouse.
And Brian Leecy snapped the locomotive from Hallroyd Bridge in Todmorden.
"It was great to see it,” said Brian.
Sir Nigel Gresley is a preserved British steam locomotive which was built by Doncaster Works for the London & North Eastern Railway in 1937.