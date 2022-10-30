The locomotive number 4498 “Sir Nigel Gresley” was photographed by Courier readers in Todmorden and Brighouse on its way through the borough.

Mike Halliwell captured the train on camera in Brighouse.

And Brian Leecy snapped the locomotive from Hallroyd Bridge in Todmorden.

Iconic steam train 'Sir Nigel Gresley' passing through Todmorden

"It was great to see it,” said Brian.

Sir Nigel Gresley is a preserved British steam locomotive which was built by Doncaster Works for the London & North Eastern Railway in 1937.