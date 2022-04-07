Key route into Calderdale and West Yorkshire a littering 'disgrace'

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) said big fly-tipping issues blighting Calderdale had been discussed by the council, but there was another problem impacting the road into and through her ward.

“When you leave the M62 at junction 22 and drive down you will notice there is a big fly-tipping issue especially as it is so easy to make a quick exit from the motorway, dump your stuff and get back on the motorway before anybody’s really realised.

“However, it is not just a fly-tipping issue in this area – there is a huge littering issue and quite frankly it looks disgraceful as you enter Calderdale and it is not something I would think we would want to represent our area or county,” she said.

Fly tipping off the M62 into Calderdale (picture Motorway Martin @WYP_PCWILLIS)

Coun Issott asked the Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) assurance that a clean-up of the route would be made a priority.

It could not be left to a community group – many have been involved in the council’s Great Spring Clean project – to do as was the case in many areas, she said.

Coun Lynn agreed there was a problem.

“I think there are real issues about the propensity of people to just chuck litter out of the window as they come off the motorway and I think that’s unacceptable.

“I can assure you we can certainly take a look.

“But I have to say the whole issue about fly-tipping, particularly along some of our more rural roads where people might not be very well observed is a really difficult and pernicious issue to get on top of.

“We will do whatever we can in terms of the resources we have got.

“I note what you say about the importance of trying to get on top of this but I also think that we have got to recognise that we are quite stretched in terms of resources.

“We are working very hard to keep out town centres and our village centres looking as good as they can but at the same time you’re absolutely right in what you say about the entrances to Calderdale.

“I’ll certainly talk to officers about what more we can do,” she said.