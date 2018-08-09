Latest Calderdale congestion busting schemes to cost £11m

Two highway projects that will cost £11m are the latest schemes to be revealed as part of the road revolution in Calderdale.

The investment relates to the A58/A672 corridor from Junction 22 of the M62 Sowerby Bridge to King Cross in Halifax and the A646/A6033 from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor.

Calderdale Council said the well-used routes which can be congested during peak times, suffer in pockets from poor air quality and limit the potential for economic growth because of variable journey times

Both schemes are designed to strengthen the cross-Calderdale road network and include improvements to cycling and walking facilities, encouraging active travel.

Initial funding for the projects were given the go-ahead at a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Plans are still at an early stage, but I’m pleased that the West Yorkshire Combined Authority is recommending the progression of the schemes.

“Taken together, they represent another major step forward in our programme of regeneration and investment up and down the borough.”

In a report to the WYCA the proposed improvements on the A58/A672 will create economic opportunities in Halifax from Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Rishworth and connect people to higher value jobs.

Both the schemes will be funded by the WYCA from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund.

It is hoped that a full business case for the projects will be approved by 2019. If the WYCA agree to release the remaining funding the construction of both the schemes will be completed by March 2021.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “Through our Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal and the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, we have been able to create or safeguard 27,500 jobs across the Leeds City Region in the past three years.

“Thanks to capital funding secured by the Combined Authority and LEP we are set to invest £195 million this year in schemes that will improve the City Region’s road, rail and cycling links in the region, develop land for housing and commercial use, regenerate town and city centres, and support businesses to create jobs and apprenticeships.”