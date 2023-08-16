Work is progressing on the new £17.7 million Halifax Bus Station delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.

The project aims to deliver a modern, fit for purpose facility that complements the surrounding heritage, public realm and urban fabric of Halifax town centre.

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels, a living roof complete with plants, and a water storage tank to manage the flow of rainwater in a storm.

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: “Halifax Bus Station will re-open to passengers in stages.