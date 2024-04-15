Leeds Bradford Airport: Construction work begins on three-storey extension to terminal building including faster security, extra aircraft stands and new shops
A spokesperson said the privately funded £100m development, known as LBA:REGEN, will transform the airport’s existing terminal building into “a modern, efficient and sustainable facility, enhancing passenger experience and supporting the region's economic growth”.
LBA:REGEN will deliver a 9,500 square metre, three-storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside refurbishment of the current facilities, additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, and improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.
Work is underway on the terminal extension, with Farrans Construction delivering phase one of the project. This includes the construction of a new UK Border Force immigration facility and international baggage reclaim hall, as well as expanded retail and international departure lounge facilities.
Phase two will include an enlarged central search and check-in areas, alongside larger duty free, retail and arrivals areas.
Completion of construction work is expected to be completed in 2026.
To celebrate ground breaking of the LBA:REGEN development, Leeds Bradford Airport CEO Vincent Hodder was joined by Darren McIvor, project manager for Farrans Construction; Charles Johnson, head of planning development at LBA; and current LBA apprentices Helen Rhodes and Rio Master.
Mr Hodder said: “This ground breaking is a significant moment in LBA’s history, representing the culmination of thousands of hours of planning, consultation and design.
“As one of Yorkshire’s most significant infrastructure projects, we and our passengers are immensely excited to see it develop in the coming months.
“Once complete, this project will deliver the airport that our passengers, airlines and region need and deserve.”
By 2030, LBA:REGEN has the potential to create 1,500 new direct jobs at the airport and 4,000 new indirect jobs, the spokesperson said, as well as contribute £940million to the local economy.
These jobs will include a mix of roles, including entry-level apprenticeships, customer experience officers, duty managers, air traffic engineers and data analysts.
The spokesperson added that the project will also play a significant part in the airport’s net zero carbon roadmap, with the installation of new efficient heating, lighting and machinery, as well as “attracting airlines to deploy their newest, quietest and most efficient aircraft” at the airport.