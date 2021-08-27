Live updates as M62 car fire and five vehicle crash causes severe delays
A car fire and five vehicle crash has caused the westbound carriageway to be closed.
The incidents have happened between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 23 at Outlane.
Police officers have stopped all traffic to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.
West Yorkshire Police's contact centre posted on social media: "Please be aware that there is a five vehicle RTC on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 23."
Car fire and five vehicle crash close the M62
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 15:57
Incidents on the M62
These are the reported incidents on the M62
Video of the M62 fire
Frustration for drivers
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene
A spokesperson for WYFRS said:
Thee appliances are at an incident involving two vehicles on fire following a road traffic collision on the M62.
Appliances from Huddersfield and Rastrick are in attendance, and used two hosereels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
‘Avoid the M62 if possible'
Delays of up to 60 minutes
Highways England has given an update to the current travel conditions.
A spokesperson said:
There are long delays of over 60 minutes on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire. This is following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles between Junction 24 and Junction 23.
One of the vehicles caught fire and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews attended and dealt with the blaze.
Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys.
Some of the lanes have re-opened
This video shows the damage the fire has caused to two cars and that traffic is now moving.