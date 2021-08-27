Live updates as M62 car fire and five vehicle crash closes westbound carriageway
A car fire and five vehicle crash has caused the westbound carriageway to be closed.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:06 pm
The incidents have happened between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 23 at Outlane.
Police officers have stopped all traffic to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.
West Yorkshire Police's contact centre posted on social media: "Please be aware that there is a five vehicle RTC on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 23."
