Lives put at risk by speeding motorists near to Calderdale crossing

The man, who did not wish to be named, is concerned about the speed of some vehicles as they climb out of Hebden Bridge on Burnley Road, almost immediately arriving at a busy pedestrian crossing frequently used by people getting to and from Hebden Bridge railway station.

The man says figures released under a Freedom of Information request showed the results of a council speed survey at the site.

A Calderdale Council Cabinet member says an upcoming corridor improvement plan would improve safety but the situation would continue to be monitored.

Residents have raised concerns over speeding drivers

The survey, undertaken in April and covering a week, showed 7,827 vehicles exceeded the 20 mph limit there and 60 vehicles exceeded 60mph, which he says is an astonishing situation.

He believes what makes the situation more dangerous is that there is no footpath on one side of this main road approaching the crossing.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that based on the speed some people travel at according to the survey: “It’s a serious accident waiting to happen.”

He is asking for more to be done, saying the council, when he contacted them last year, had agreed to improve signage and repaint the faded 20mph signs but this had not been done.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said traffic speed was a concern and the new Corridor Improvement Plan would help improve the situation.

“Burnley Road is one of the busiest routes in the borough and we regularly monitor the volume and speeds of traffic on this route.

“Recent data collected from speed assessments in the Machpelah area, close to Hebden Bridge Station, showed that the average speed of vehicles was 22.5mph, slightly above the speed limit of 20mph.

“We urge all motorists to drive carefully to help keep Calderdale safe, taking into account other drivers, pedestrians, the conditions and speed limits.

“Facilities around the Machpelah area of Hebden Bridge are being improved, particularly for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

“These proposals, part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Project (CIP), identify a number of improvements in this area.

“These include footway widening, improved crossing facilities and upgrade of 20mph signage and road lining.

“Some of the wider aims of the CIP are to reduce congestion and improve air quality for those living near these major transport routes.