M1 CLOSED in both directions due to a serious collision between J41 and J40 with major delays

Traffic on the M1

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M1 this morning (Wednesday) as the M62 is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are on the scene between junctions 41 and 40.

National Highways shared: “The M1 is closed in both directions between J41 and J40 near Wakefield due to a serious collision.

“Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene.

“Two miles congestion in both directions so allow extra journey time if in the area.”

AA Travel News is showing severe delays of 49 minutes on M1 Southbound between J41 A650 (Carrgate) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield).

There is also severe delays of 28 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J41 A650 (Carrgate).