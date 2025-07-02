M1 CLOSED southbound due to a serious collision between J41 and J40 with major delays

Traffic on the M1

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M1 this morning (Wednesday) as the M62 is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are on the scene between junctions 41 and 40 near Wakefield.

Earlier the motorway was closed in both directions but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.

National Highways shared: The M1 northbound has been reopened between J40 and J41 near Wakefield following an earlier serious collision,

“The southbound carriageway remains closed and is likely to remain closed for several hours for investigation work.

“Please continue to allow extra journey time.”

Road users travelling southbound are being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M1 at J41 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A650

Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (J28)

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A653 (Dewsbury Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles to the junction with the B6128

Turn left onto B6128 (Owl lane) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A638

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the M1 at J40