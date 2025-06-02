A man has died after a crash which closed the M62 near Calderdale for several hours.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old was on a motorbike when he was involved in an eight-vehicle accident on the motorway on Thursday.

Police have announced today that he died in hospital over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family are aware and are being offered specialist support.

The accident closed the M62 for several hours

A 53-year-old man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently on bail.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway just before the Junction 23 exit slip road, at Outlane, at around 5.41pm.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team and detectives are urging anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Given this collision happened on the motorway network, there is potential for witnesses to not be local to the West Yorkshire area and members of the public can assist by sharing this appeal on social media.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting 13250302116.