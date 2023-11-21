M62 accident: Police appeal after four cars including a Porsche crash on the M62 near Brighouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway just before Junction 25 for Brighouse at around 9.45pm on Sunday.
The cars involved were a red Porsche Taycan, black Audi A6, white Mercedes C180 and a black Mercedes E220.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling between Junction 24 for Huddersfield and Junction 25 for Brighouse between 9.25pm and 9.40pm and may have seen what happened to get in touch.
Police are also keen to see any dash cam footage from drivers.
Information can be given to the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1625 of November 19.