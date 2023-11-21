Police are appealing for help after a four-car crash on the M62 near Brighouse.

They were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway just before Junction 25 for Brighouse at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The cars involved were a red Porsche Taycan, black Audi A6, white Mercedes C180 and a black Mercedes E220.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling between Junction 24 for Huddersfield and Junction 25 for Brighouse between 9.25pm and 9.40pm and may have seen what happened to get in touch.

The accident happened on Sunday night

Police are also keen to see any dash cam footage from drivers.