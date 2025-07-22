M62 and A58 closures: Three for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

placeholder image
Read More
West Yorkshire’s worst 10 roads for mobile phone driving offences revealed - inc...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
M62placeholder image
M62

M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm July 28 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysM62HalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice