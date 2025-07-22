M62 and A58 closures: Three for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm July 28 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.