M62 and M606 closures: three slip road and lane closures for Calderdale drivers this month

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M606, from 9pm November 21 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

M62 West, smart motorway

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for bridge inspection works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.