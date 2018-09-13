M62 at Ainley Top closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

The M62 is currently closed in both direction due to a 'police incident' at Ainley Top.

Highways England tweeted to warn motorists, advising to find alternative routes where possible.

They said: "#M62 both carrageways from J22 to J24 are closed due to a police incident. Please avoid the area if possible.

"Updates to follow @WYP_RPU #Trafficofficers enroute."



Long delays are currently being reported.

More as we have it.

