M62 at Ainley Top closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

The M62 is currently closed in both direction due to a 'police incident' at Ainley Top.
Highways England tweeted to warn motorists, advising to find alternative routes where possible.
They said: "#M62 both carrageways from J22 to J24 are closed due to a police incident. Please avoid the area if possible.
"Updates to follow @WYP_RPU #Trafficofficers enroute."
Long delays are currently being reported.
More as we have it.
