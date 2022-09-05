M62 carriageway and lane closures: two for Calderdale motorists to be aware of this week

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that the following roadworks are due to start this week:

• M62, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 20 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for communications.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M606, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.