M62 carriageway and lane closures: two for Calderdale motorists to be aware of this week
Calderdale's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that the following roadworks are due to start this week:
• M62, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 20 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for communications.
• M606, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.