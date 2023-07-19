M62 closures: 6 for Calderdale motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Roadworks in Calderdale

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 22, Lane closures for construction works.

• M606, from 8pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23, Lane closure for sign works.

• M62, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for sign erection.