And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A58, from 8pm July 17 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M606 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 3, slip road closures and Lane closures for inspection works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62 closures: 7 for Calderdale motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.