M62 closures during summer holidays: More than a dozen for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

M62

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm July 28 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 10pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A58, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways network.

• M62, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A58, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority network.

• A58, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.