M62 closures: four slip road and lane closures for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M606, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M62, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.