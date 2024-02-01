News you can trust since 1853
M62 closures - Halifax drivers could see delays during these lane closures over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have these National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm January 23 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And one will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction/ renewal works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

