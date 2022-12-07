M62 closures planned near Wakefield for central barrier upgrade ahead of Christmas

Work is due to begin on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) from January.

The scheme will involve replacing more than 5km of the existing steel central barrier with a concrete barrier.

Where required the lighting on this stretch of road will also be upgraded to LED.

Concrete barriers are even stronger than metal ones and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related

congestion.

They are also virtually maintenance free and will last twice as long as normal metal barriers, with less need for closures for routine repairs.

Once work on the M62 barrier has begun, the scheme will move on to include work on the barrier of the M1 between junctions 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton), at a date to be confirmed.

The entire scheme is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Work to enable the improvements is now taking place around junctions 28 and 29 of the M62 and junction 42 of the M1, including the installation of CCTV cameras and average speed cameras.

To enable this work to be carried out safely, there will be overnight lane as well as entry and exit slip closures to install the traffic management needed to keep the workforce safe.

Last night (Tuesday 6 December) lanes 1 and 2 at junction 28 of the M62 eastbound were closed, along with the exit and entry slip roads.

The link road between the M62 at junction 29 eastbound and the entry slip at M1 northbound at junction 42 were also closed.

The same closures will be in place on December 8 and December 9.

Today (Wednesday, December 7), the link road from the M1 southbound to the M62 westbound at junction 28 will be closed.

The M62 eastbound to M1 northbound link road will also close, along with the m62 eastbound slip at junction 29 and the M1 northbound junction 42 entry slip.

The M1 northbound lanes 1 and 2 will be closed at junction 42.

This will be followed by further lane and entry and exit slip road closures on the M1, M62 and M621 between December 12 and December 21.

Full details of all closures will be shared on the National Highways travel update page.

All closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am, with clearly signposted diversions in place throughout the closures.

Drivers planning to travel in this area are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]