M62 closures: Seven for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
These seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M62, from 8pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
• M62, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.
• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.
• M62, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
