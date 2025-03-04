M62 closures: Seven for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

These seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.