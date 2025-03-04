M62 closures: Seven for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

These seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M62, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

M62.M62.
M62.

• M62, from 8pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysM62DriversCalderdaleHalifax

