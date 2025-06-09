M62 closures: Three for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
These closures will begin over the next few weeks:
• M62, from 8pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.