M62 closures: Three for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

M62

Calderdale drivers will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These closures will begin over the next few weeks:

• M62, from 8pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.