But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection works.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M62, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.