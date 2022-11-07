M62 closures: three lane closures for Calderdale drivers this week
Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M62, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection works.
• M62, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.
• M62, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.