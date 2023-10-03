M62 closures: Three that may cause delays for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62 West, smart motorway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.