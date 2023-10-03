News you can trust since 1853
M62 closures: Three that may cause delays for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

