M62 closures: Three that may cause delays for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.
• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.