M62 crash: Delays of 60 minutes and five miles of traffic reported as two lanes closed near by J25
Two lanes of the M62 are closed westbound within J25 near Brighouse due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Five miles of congestion is being reported between J25 and J26 at Chain Bar.
West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.
There are also delays of around ten minutes eastbound.
National Highways shared: “Two lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M62 westbound within J25 (#Brighouse) due to a multi-vehicle collision. @WYP_RPU @WYFRS are on scene.”
Delays are now reported to be 60 around minutes.