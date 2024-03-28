M62 crash: Severe delays of 40 minutes with all lanes stopped after a crash on M62

The incident has occurred between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Drivers are currently experiencing severe delays of 40 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed is around five mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.