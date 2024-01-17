M62 crash update: All lanes now open after collision at junction 22 - drivers face delays of 45 minutes
All lanes have now reopened following a multi vehicle collision this morning (Wednesday) on the M62.
One lane was closed following a crash on M62 westbound near junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).
Traffic was previously held and had caused delays to junction 24 (Ainley Top)
National Highways said: “Collision cleared and all lanes open on the #M62 westbound between J22 and J21 (#Milnrow).
“Please allow time for delays to ease.
“Approx. 7 miles of congestion, delays of up to 45 minutes.”