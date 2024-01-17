News you can trust since 1853
M62 crash update: All lanes now open after collision at junction 22 - drivers face delays of 45 minutes

All lanes have now reopened following a multi vehicle collision this morning (Wednesday) on the M62.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
One lane was closed following a crash on M62 westbound near junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).

Traffic was previously held and had caused delays to junction 24 (Ainley Top)

National Highways said: “Collision cleared and all lanes open on the #M62 westbound between J22 and J21 (#Milnrow).

“Please allow time for delays to ease.

“Approx. 7 miles of congestion, delays of up to 45 minutes.”

