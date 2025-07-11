M62 delays: All lanes reopen on the M62 after emergency services rushed to crash involving an overturned vehicle

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoonplaceholder image
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoon
Emergency services and traffic officers rushed to the M62 following a crash this afternoon (Friday).

Two lanes on the M62 westbound and one lane on the M62 Eastbound were closed between J24 and J23 following a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

Emergency services and Traffic Officers were on the scene.

All lanes are now reopen but drivers are currently facing 40 minute delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “All lanes are now open on the M62 westbound between J24 and J23 near Huddersfield

“Please allow time for delays to ease, approx 3 miles of congestion.

“Delays in excess of 35 to 40 minutes.”

Related topics:M62Emergency servicesHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice