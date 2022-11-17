The collision has happened on the M62 westbound carriageway, between junction 26 (M606, Chain Bar) and junction 25 (Brighouse).

There are now long delays for traffic with six miles of congestion, stretching back to junction 27 (Gildersome).

National Highways: Yorkshire posted on Twitter at 6.41am to alert people that three (of four lanes) on the motorway were closed, as a result of the crash.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) are at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25.