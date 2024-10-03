M62 drivers thanked for their patience after part of major motorway was closed to rebuild a railway bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers have been thanked for their patience and understanding after the M62 was closed over two weekends in September to rebuild a railway bridge.

The work saw the new, bespoke bridge, which is 42 metres long and weighs 350 tonnes, transported into its permanent position in Castleton, near Rochdale.

One hundred people worked over the 59-hour closure to install the new Castleton bridge, which will allow passenger and freight trains to travel into Rochdale safely and reliably for years to come.

The new bridge was wheeled into position in the early hours of the morning and then, the team worked around the clock to secure the weathering steel structure into its new home.

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, said: “I’d like to thank motorists and railway passengers for their patience this weekend while we installed a brand-new railway bridge across the M62.

“Castleton bridge plays a vital role in the country’s railway network and this work will support the safe transportation of passengers and freight for years to come.

"This has been a vital project for Network Rail and we are grateful for the support of National Highways to deliver it.

Amy Williams, National Highways’ director for the North West, said: “This was an essential, safety-critical project for Network Rail and allowing them to replace the bridge over two carefully-chosen weekends was a decision we took with a great deal of consideration and preparation over many months.

“We would like to thank motorway users and people living along the diversion routes for their support and patience over the last few weeks during the two weekend closures and other overnight carriageway closures.”