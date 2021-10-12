M62 in West Yorkshire to be closed as resurfacing work is carried out

M62 at chain bar

National Highways will carry out the work on both carriageways between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) from Monday, October 18 to Friday, November 5.

The M62-M621 clockwise link road will also be resurfaced.

National Highways Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “The work will keep the M62 in the safe, smooth condition that road users are accustomed to. While we do it we will take advantage of the traffic management that will be in place to also renew traffic detector loops and replace any marker posts that need attention. By grouping these improvements together we can minimise disruption for our customers.”

The work will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am, between Mondays and Fridays, and will require full closures of the M62 between junctions 26 and 27, both east and westbound as well as the full closure of the M62-M621 clockwise link road, although not all at the same time.

The road will be open to traffic during the day.