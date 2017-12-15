M62 lane closure near Brighouse after vehicle overturns

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning after a vehicle overturned.

Highways England said the hard shoulder and one lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 25 (Brighouse).

It initially reported traffic was passing slowly but delays were expected.

In its latest update, the agency said work had begun of recovery of the vehicle.

It also warned that there delays of around 40 minutes and traffic building from junction 23 (Outlane).

The incident was expected to be cleared by 11.15am.