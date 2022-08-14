M62 lane closures that will impact Calderdale drivers this week

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 8:00 am

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

M62, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for survey works.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

Most Popular

• M62, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

For more traffic and travel news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Read More

Read More
10 Calderdale walks around stunning scenery and wonderful views
M62DriversCalderdale