But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M62, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for survey works.
• M62, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
