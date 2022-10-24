This follows an incident this morning when an HGV jackknifed and spilled diesel across the junction 24 westbound entry slip road and two lanes of the main carriageway. These closures will continue into this evening’s peak traffic period.

Due to the extensive damage the diesel has caused, the M62 westbound carriageway will need to be fully closed later tonight between junctions 24 and 23 (Outlane) to complete the resurfacing work. However, this work is expected to be completed with the closure lifted by tomorrow morning (25 October).

In the meantime, drivers should leave extra time for their journeys or find alternative routes.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

While closures are in place, drivers wishing to join the M62 westbound at junction 24 are advised to follow signposted diversions. From the Ainley Top roundabout, take the A643 Lindley Moor Road (signposted towards Rochdale).