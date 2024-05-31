M62 motorists warned of motorway night and lane closures ahead of £20m railway bridge rebuild

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail is investing more than £20m in rebuilding a major railway bridge that takes trains over the M62 in Castleton, near Rochdale.

The dates for the lane closures are:

From June 8 to 21 there will be an inside lane closure on the westbound carriageway between J19 and J20.

From June 24 to 28 and July 1 to 5, there will be full closures on the westbound carriageway on nights between 9pm and 5am.

Castleton bridge. Picture: NR Air Ops

From July 5 to 8 the outside lane will closed on both carriageways.

From July 13 to September 6 the inside lane will be closed on both carriageways.

During the night closures of the westbound carriageway, clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

The work will ensure safe and reliable journeys for passengers and freight over this vital structure for years to come.

To complete the work, engineers need to dismantle the old bridge and take it away on the M62. The new bridge materials will be delivered by road and built on site.

The M62 will be closed over two weekends between J18 and J20:

The evening of September 6 to early morning September 9.

The evening of September 20 to early morning September 23.

The railway will be closed September 6 to 24 between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale.

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as six per cent of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’d like to thank passengers and motorists for their understanding while we carry out this work. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused by the temporary lane closures as we prepare for this important project.”

David Hunter, Network Rail’s senior freight manager, said: “Castleton bridge is an essential part of the country’s freight network and is on a key freight route across the Pennines which links the west and east sides of the country.