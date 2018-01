The M62 has now reopened having being closed for several hours this morning after a police incident.

The road had been closed in both directions between Junction 22 at Denshaw and J24 near Huddersfield, with traffic turned around.

The road had been closed in both directions. It has now reopened.

Police and ambulances had been at the scene near Scammonden Bridge, with motorists diverted onto nearby roads.

West Yorkshire Police has now (midday) confirmed the road is now open again in both directions.