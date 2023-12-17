A man has died on the M62 near Rishworth in Yorkshire after his car entered a ditch.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at 6.15am on Sunday to a report of a black Seat Leon that had been found in a ditch off the A672 at junction 22 of the M62. A man was found nearby who was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

"The man’s family have been informed and will be offered support by specially trained officers.

"The Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Motorists who were in the area who have dashcams are asked to check them to see if they have captured any part of this incident.

M62 from Scammonden looking towards Manchester.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact the police by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 385 of 17 December.