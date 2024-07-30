M62 road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm June 20 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.
• A58, from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closures for electrical works.
• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 9pm August 2 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 23, carriageway and lane closures due to carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highways Authority network.
• M62, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
