M62 road closures: two lane closures for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week
Calderdale's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• M62, from 9pm December 21 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.