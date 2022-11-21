M62 slip road and lane closures: seven for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start in the next few weeks:

• M62, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M606, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8am December 5 2022 to 6am March 18 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.