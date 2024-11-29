The M62 is still closed after a lorry fire.

The motorway is shut on the eastbound side between junction 20 at Rochdale and junction 24 at Huddersfield.

National Highways posted that the road was still closed at around 5.10pm.

"A complex recovery and clean up operation is still underway,” they said.

"There are are now 30-minute delays.”

Fire crews from four fire stations including Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick were deployed to the fire at 10.19am today.

The closure has been causing delays around Calderdale’s roads as traffic is diverted.