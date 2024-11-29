M62 traffic news: West Yorkshire motorway still shut after lorry fire causing traffic jams across Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The M62 is still closed after a lorry fire.

The motorway is shut on the eastbound side between junction 20 at Rochdale and junction 24 at Huddersfield.

National Highways posted that the road was still closed at around 5.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A complex recovery and clean up operation is still underway,” they said.

The lorry fire happened this morningThe lorry fire happened this morning
The lorry fire happened this morning

"There are are now 30-minute delays.”

Fire crews from four fire stations including Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick were deployed to the fire at 10.19am today.

The closure has been causing delays around Calderdale’s roads as traffic is diverted.

Related topics:M62West YorkshireNational HighwaysRochdaleHuddersfieldCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice