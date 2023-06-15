Incidents

M62 – Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed on the M62 westbound between J25 Brighouse and J24 Huddersfield due to a collision involving two HGV's. Emergency services remain on scene. There are currently delays of approx. 50 mins and six miles of congestion.

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways between Leys Road and A639 (Barnsdale Bar). In the construction area.

M62.

A636 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on A636 Denby Dale Road Northbound from Thornes Lane to Charlesworth Way.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 79 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed five mph.

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.