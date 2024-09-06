M62 weekend closure: Here's a map of the diversions drivers will take on M62 as it closes this weekend

Drivers in West Yorkshire and further afield are being reminded the M62 is totally closed at Rochdale this weekend.

The motorway will be closed between 9pm on Friday (6 September) and 6am on Monday (9 September) to allow Network Rail to demolish a railway bridge between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 18 at Simister Island interchange to junction 20. The westbound carriageway will be closed between junction 20 and junction 19.

Signed diversions will be in place but these are likely to be very busy throughout the weekend and drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes away from the M62 or delay journeys.

M62 Castleton bridge - full weekend closure diversions

The diversion for eastbound drivers will use the strategic road network with drivers from the M66 or clockwise M60 and reaching Simister Island travelling to junction 21 of the M60 at Chadderton where they should then use the northbound A663 (Broadway) and northbound A627M to join the M62 at junction 20.

Drivers diverted off the westbound M62 at junction 20 should join the southbound A627(M) and then use the westbound A664 and northbound A6046 to re-join the M62 at junction 19.

National Highways has set up a webpage to keep commuters, businesses and other M62 users up to date with progress and planned closures related to the Network Rail project including diversion information

Drivers heading across the Pennines over the two weekends are being urged to plan journeys – including checking for congestion or incidents before setting out.

A second weekend closure – from 9pm on Friday 20 September to 6am on Monday 23 September – will also be taking place later this month to allow Network Rail to install a new bridge over the motorway.

Network Rail is replacing Castleton bridge which carries the main railway line over the M62 between Manchester and Rochdale.